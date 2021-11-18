Gifting A Getaway For The Holidays Just Got Less Stressful

Quarantine was a catalyst for many new pet-human relationships. If your giftee welcomed a bright-eyed pup into their life, rescued a crazy cat, or already has a furry friend in the mix, they might need to bring them along on their next adventure. Plus, getting a whole house to yourself where your pet can roam freely instead of being cooped up in a fancy hotel room can relieve a ton of travel stress. If you've ever questioned if your pal loves you or the dog more, definitely let them know about the vast world of pet-friendly Airbnbs.