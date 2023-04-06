Spruce Up Your Spring Wardrobe With & Other Stories Modern ’90s Styles

Brace yourself, '90s fans. & Other Stories is welcoming spring with a blast from the past: fresh takes on '90s style — which means revamped wide-leg bottoms and platform heels — with collections designed in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles. The brand has everything from radiant embellished crop tops to itty-bitty miniskirts to flare jeans. As you begin spring cleaning and shuffling through pieces for the discard pile, consider restocking for the upcoming season with & Other Stories.
We've handpicked various styles that can be fashioned into a gloriously chic weekend ensemble or one appropriate for the office. There are mini tweed skirts that exude old-school rom-com vibes and elegant slim-fit dresses that you can accessorize with the latest trendy jewels. One thing for sure is that fashion enthusiasts won't want to miss out on the season's latest picks. Discover all the best '90s fashion from & Other Stories ahead.
Colorful, Flirty Tops

Sequin Embellished Crop Top
$149.00
Aside from the iconic '90s crop tops, the era introduced whimsical styles featuring sultry details like tie-front cardigans, halter necks, and deep V-necks.
Tie-front Ribbed Cardigan
$99.00
Halterneck Bandeau Crop Top
$49.00
V-neck Buttoned Peplum Blouse
$119.00
Relaxed-Fit Pants & Denim

Treasure Cut Jeans
$119.00
Nineties-inspired pants and denim have been the rage for the past three years, and people aren't ready to let go of their comfy loose-fit bottoms. If you're prepared for a major fashion upgrade this season, & Other Stories has all the baggy pants in light to dark washes and the best wide-leg trousers in lovely pastel spring hues.
Flared High Waist Jeans
$119.00
Linen Wide-cut Trousers
$119.00
High Waist Tapered Leg Trousers
$129.00
Itty-Bitty Skirts

Tweed Mini Skirt
$119.00
Who remembers all the fabulous mini skirts that Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport donned in Clueless? Now, you can wear a modern, preppy emerald-green tweed version for all your spring festivities. Brunches, dinners, and parties — you name it. The brand has denim maxi skirts, A-line styles, and cargo variations if you want to tap into other celeb fashion trends from the '90s.
Long Frayed Edge Denim Skirt
$119.00
Short Flared Peplum Skirt
$119.00
Belted Patch Pocket Cargo Skirt
$99.00
'90s-Inspired Dresses

Slim-fit Bias Cut Midi Dress
$139.00
Dazzling sequins, long-sleeve dresses, and babydoll frocks reigned throughout the '90s. & Other Stories has added modern touches to all of its silhouettes to make them feel fresh, but kept the nostalgic flairs we remember and love.
Buttoned V-cut Midi Dress
$129.00
Sequin Wrap Mini Dress
$179.00
Babydoll Tied Sleeve Detail Dress
$199.00
Modern Takes On Nostalgic Spring & Summer Shoes

Studded Suede Wooden Clogs
$129.00
It's time to saunter down the street in a new pair of shoes. Whether you choose suede studded clogs, platform Mary Jane pumps, or strappy heeled sandals, your footwear will pay homage to the '90s.
Strappy Block Heel Sandals
$129.00
Leather Platform Mary Jane Pumps
$129.00
Strappy Heeled Leather Wedge Sandals
$129.00
Squared Toe Leather Loafers
$179.00
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

