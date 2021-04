This $13 Amazon Carry-On Beats Baggage Fees & Can Hold 55 Pounds Of Stuff

If you've ever booked an incredibly cheap flight deal with an airline like Spirit or Frontier, then you've also probably dealt with some hidden-baggage-fee hoopla. Nothing squashes the excitement of scoring a round trip PLANE ticket for under $100 dollars more quickly than arriving at the airport and getting slapped with an extra $80 dollars in fees for your "oversized" luggage. Well, what if I told you that I unearthed the best-kept travel secret since rolling up your clothes became a thing? Although you might be thinking that this is some clickbait nonsense, I kid you not when I say that the answer lies with a carry-on bag you can buy off Amazon for $13. I, too, was skeptical at first. However, after a little light googling and browsing through thousands of convincing reviews, I was convinced that what I had stumbled upon truly was one of the biggest budget airlines hacks of all time. With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, the Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag is crafted from durable water-resistant nylon that can hold up to 55 pounds of stuff and comes perfectly sized to beat those sneaky airlines' personal carry-on limits. Below, find my breakdown of the three major reasons why the internet's going crazy over this little pink (and a bunch of other colorways) duffle.