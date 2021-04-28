Story from Amazon

This $13 Amazon Carry-On Beats Baggage Fees & Can Hold 55 Pounds Of Stuff

Chichi Offor
If you've ever booked an incredibly cheap flight deal with an airline like Spirit or Frontier, then you've also probably dealt with some hidden-baggage-fee hoopla. Nothing squashes the excitement of scoring a round trip PLANE ticket for under $100 dollars more quickly than arriving at the airport and getting slapped with an extra $80 dollars in fees for your "oversized" luggage. Well, what if I told you that I unearthed the best-kept travel secret since rolling up your clothes became a thing? Although you might be thinking that this is some clickbait nonsense, I kid you not when I say that the answer lies with a carry-on bag you can buy off Amazon for $13. I, too, was skeptical at first. However, after a little light googling and browsing through thousands of convincing reviews, I was convinced that what I had stumbled upon truly was one of the biggest budget airlines hacks of all time. With over 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating, the Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag is crafted from durable water-resistant nylon that can hold up to 55 pounds of stuff and comes perfectly sized to beat those sneaky airlines' personal carry-on limits. Below, find my breakdown of the three major reasons why the internet's going crazy over this little pink (and a bunch of other colorways) duffle.
Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag, $12.99

I flew on Frontier Airlines and was determined to not be nickeled and dimed to death, so I bought these bags to be our free "personal items" — they're exactly the dimensions stated on Frontier’s website for the personal item’s max size.

Amazon Reviewer

1. It flies for FREE

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: the Wandf bag is sized to avoid those incredibly pesky baggage fees you might encounter on a Spirt (or Frontier) flight. It’s sized at 17.7 x 12.6 x 6.3 inches to adequately meet Spirit's FREE personal item carry-on limit of 18 x 14 x 8 inches — meaning, it's made to fit seamlessly under the seat in front of you.

We were able to fit everything we needed for a 4 day trip to Disney World and we even stuffed a ton of souvenirs for the trip home. And when we are finished traveling with them, they fold up super small to be stored.

Amazon Reviewer

2. It fits a LOT 

This travel bag can hold up to 55 pounds of stuff and comes reviewer-vetted for packing support through everything from Disney vacations to business trips and beyond. It seems to be a favorite for two to four-day getaways — but, as one Amazon reviewer attests, it can fit a LOT more: "1 pair of heeled booties, 1 pair of tennis shoes, 2 dresses, 1 sweater, 2 pairs of jeans, 1 T-shirt, 5 sets of undergarments, 1 full workout outfit, Jewelry, Brush, hair gel, Toiletries."

I just received this bag on Wednesday just in time for my spirit flight on Friday, and I am IMPRESSED!! I fit so much stuff in that little bag and I had no issues with the "personal item" at spirit.

Amazon Reviewer

3. It’s multi-functional

This carry-on is no one-trick pony: it's crafted from durable and waterproof nylon fabric; comes designed with an over-top-handle opening for secure stacking on top of a roller bag; can be compressed and folded up into a small size for easy storage.

Even stuffed full, these bags meet the personal item requirement for Spirit Airlines. I fit 2 pairs of shoes and 5 days worth of clothes/toiletries into this bag. Nice thick-ish nylon feeling bags, very durable. Handles weren't too uncomfortable either. Really grateful to have found these, saved us $80 in checked bag fees!

Amazon Reviewer
On our hunt for viral Amazon buys, we've rustled up everything from $9 satin scarves to trendy hot-girl sunglasses, highly rated satin pillowcases, and now this $13 baggage-fee-saving carry-on. Give us a shout in the comment section below if you've got any hidden Amazon gems worthy of our next spotlight story.
