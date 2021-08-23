I Found The Under-$50 Slip Dress Of My Dreams On Amazon

When it comes to Amazon's fashion offerings, I'm hesitant to pull the trigger unless I get a rave review from a friend or coworker first. But, on some rare occasions, I find a hidden gem so tempting that I add it to cart with no pre-vetting necessary. This is exactly what happened when, during this past Amazon Prime Day, I spotted one stunning $49 slip dress from The Drop (Amazon's limited-edition shopping experience made in partnership with cool fashion insiders). The Drop's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress is an amalgamation of all the things I covet in a dress: stylish yet laid-back with a dash of effortless luxury. It's a midi-length frock described on the site as a "lightweight silky lingerie-inspired style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit." The dress features side slits, adjustable straps, is made from a polyester-elastane blend in 15 different eye-catching colors (from fuschia to chartreuse), and is offered in a fairly size-inclusive range (XXS-3X). With 4.1-out-of-5-stars and 367 reviews with a general consensus that it's the perfect simple-sexy dress, I felt compelled to buy it and give my own first-hand review.
An argument-winning dress.
Amazon Reviewer
After a quick Slack convo with my team to help me decide on which color to cop, I settled on the Fog Blue (a dusty dreamy sky hue) in a size XXS. I was a little nervous that it would be really tight on my body, but it surprisingly ran very true to size. It didn't cling to any weird places and, instead, fell straight on my frame in the very effortless-chic way I had so hoped it would. I was also fully obsessed with the color, which made me feel like I was channeling my inner Romy à la Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion. There's always a part of me that fears that something I order online will be a totally different color IRL but, thankfully, that didn't happen with this dress. This one felt and looked pretty right out of the bag.
This dress is really pretty. It reminds me of the '90s and it fits beautifully. Not form fitting but also not super loose. Just right! Dainty, sexy, and classy!
amazon reviewer
I don't usually go braless, but the teeny straps of the dress didn't really allow for anything other than a strapless bra — which I'm probably not alone in loathing. (Luckily, the bust area of the dress has darts to help shape the area properly.) You can tell that I was really excited to try this dress on because it still has the fold lines in the fabric. It was nothing that a quick steam wouldn't be able to fix that but, should you plan on wearing this for an event or special occasion, note: the fabric does seem to wrinkle easily. Since my style is pretty minimal, and I live for a slip-dress moment, I can see myself rocking this regardless of a few wrinkles. And, all in all, the fabric felt like a very nice and substantial satin.
This slip dress is amazing. Wonderfully made and has a stretch to it so my baby bump even fit comfortably.
AMAZON REVIEWER
The color is on point. The $49.90 price is right. The shipping was free and fast. It's comfortable. It's cute. It can be dressed up or down with minimal styling effort required. But, perhaps best of all, the length was actually a true midi — aka hitting right at the calf on my 5'2 frame. In my lifetime of being an online shopper, I've grown to assume that, for me, "midi" equals "maxi" and "maxi" equals "you will need to get this professionally altered." Not this time. And, for that alone, I plan on buying at least two more colors. In short: The Drop's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress is a wardrobe MVP in my book.
