Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed By Influencers

As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, save shelf space (thanks Kindle) and find out the weather without stepping outside (ahem, Alexa). But while we've come to accept that most of our lives are controlled by Jeff Bezos and Jeff Bezos only, there is one area of expertise that he hasn't quite gotten a grasp on... yet.
Anyone who's tried to shop for clothes, shoes or accessories on Amazon knows that it isn't always easy. There are insider tricks of course (if you're not already following @fashionsecrets93, you should be), but searching through thousands of items can be an arduous task. Well, the brains over at Amazon have finally come up with a way to improve the online shopping experience.
Introducing The Drop, a limited-edition shopping experience that's sure to make buying Amazon Fashion's top trends easier than ever before. Here's how it works: once you've signed up for text alerts, Amazon will keep you in the loop when each new collection drops. You'll then have 30 hours — I repeat, 30 hours — to shop The Drop's street style-inspired capsules via the Amazon App or mobile browser before they disappear... for good.
In each collection, you can find a selection of pieces designed by some of the fashion industry's top influencers. First up? Paola Alberdi of Blank Itinerary, Sierra Furtado, Emi Suzuki, Leonie Hanne, Patricia Bright, and more. And if that's not enough to convince you to sign up, Amazon's also offering a permanent collection of influencer-designed wardrobe essentials pegged "Staples by The Drop."
So before you miss out on drop #1, head to Amazon.com and sign up to be the first to get your hands on their biggest and most anticipated fashion experience yet.
