The start of a new season (hello, spring!) is the time of year that our shopping radars are on highest alert. We’re scanning our feeds, our favorite online stores Michelle Li on our fashion team, and of course the streets of Paris for inspiration. A new season is just around the corner, and we’re on the hunt for a serious wardrobe refresh. Where are the pieces that we’re going to start wearing once the heavyweight coats come off? You know what we’re talking about — it’s those statement sunglasses, the go-with-everything bag, the light jacket — those special finishing touches that celebrate the new new.