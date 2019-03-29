The start of a new season (hello, spring!) is the time of year that our shopping radars are on highest alert. We’re scanning our feeds, our favorite online stores, Michelle Li on our fashion team, and of course the streets of Paris for inspiration. A new season is just around the corner, and we’re on the hunt for a serious wardrobe refresh. Where are the pieces that we’re going to start wearing once the heavyweight coats come off? You know what we’re talking about — it’s those statement sunglasses, the go-with-everything bag, the light jacket — those special finishing touches that celebrate the new new.
As we’re constantly combing the world wide web for all of the best stuff, as mentioned, the first place we start is our Instagram feed. We love seeing intrepid influencers sourcing their cutting-edge finds in unexpected, hidden-in-plain sight destinations: in particular, Amazon. It's nice to have a little treasure hunting cheat sheet on hand to help us get through the ocean of stuff out there in Prime world.
So, following the example of some of the most stylish exhibitionists out there, we pointed our browsers to our favorite online destination for getting totally lost (and loving it), knowing it would yield a bounty of spring wardrobe additions. Join us for an influencer-guided spin through the undiscovered digital aisles of this fashion destination to complete your look on a dime for spring.
