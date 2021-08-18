"Once I had it on, the skirt felt like a firm but friendly (dare I say, flirty?) hug on my lower half. It was longer than I expected in both the high-waisted elastic band and hemline, but I wasn't bothered by it. The most noticeable takeaway from walking and taking the above self-timer shot while wearing the skirt was, indeed, how stretchy it was. I felt like I could do anything in this skirt: strut around my house with boots on in the middle of August, eat pizza, lie on the couch, squat, etc. As Chichi mentioned in the review above, it is very tapered at the hem for an exaggerated pencil-style silhouette — one that would not be possible to move if it was a skirt with a fraction less stretch. But, because this thing is seriously stretchy, it worked. For someone with not a lot of curve in her hips, this skirt gave me a hint of body contouring that I really did find to be va-va-voom-y without feeling restrictive. While I'm, admittedly, not a HUGE fan of how thin the fabric feels, at $10, it does the good figure-flattering job. And, as far as styling's concerned, I can see this pairing very well across a range of my personal style shades and seasonal needs. I'm talking an October-through-December calendar chock full of everything from chunky boots and oversized flannels to polished Mary Janes and frilly socks with graphic tees. My final decree? Cart it if you've got the extra under $30 bucks to spare and are in the market for a cheap-comfy, secret-sexy, and compliment-getting magnet. No regrets here." – Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director