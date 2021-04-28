This $13 Amazon Duffel Beats Baggage Fees & Can Hold 55 Pounds Of Stuff

I flew on Frontier Airlines and was determined to not be nickeled and dimed to death, so I bought these bags to be our free "personal items" — they're exactly the dimensions stated on Frontier’s website for the personal item’s max size.
We were able to fit everything we needed for a 4 day trip to Disney World and we even stuffed a ton of souvenirs for the trip home. And when we are finished traveling with them, they fold up super small to be stored.
I just received this bag on Wednesday just in time for my Spirit flight on Friday, and I am IMPRESSED!! I fit so much stuff in that little bag and I had no issues with the "personal item" at spirit.
Even stuffed full, these bags meet the personal item requirement for Spirit Airlines. I fit 2 pairs of shoes and 5 days worth of clothes/toiletries into this bag. Nice thick-ish nylon feeling bags, very durable. Handles weren't too uncomfortable either. Really grateful to have found these, saved us $80 in checked bag fees!