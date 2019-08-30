To be up-front, I probably won't be keeping my subscription for another month. There were many things the service got right from understanding and delivering on my wide range of style preferences (I enjoy a mix of classic items, trendy items, and more "nightlife" driven items that I can style into my workwear), to hitting all the right price points I'd be willing to pay for, but it just didn't introduce me to enough options that I wouldn't have already considered trying on my own. My other hesitations lie within the pre-mediated feelings I've already had about subscription services, most notably the packing waste. As I'm one of the services first users, the pieces I ordered had yet to go through a prior try-on cycle. Everything I received came perfectly packaged, especially the shoes. But while I tried to be careful and conservative when repacking everything in preparation for their return, the final product didn't look anything like something I'd be happy to receive in the mail myself. I haven't conducted enough research to understand Amazon's re-packaging process for returns, but with that much plastic likely going to waste, I can't assume it's all that ethical. Not to mention the "Try On Before You Buy" model relies on frequent back and forth shipping — be it via planes, trains, or automobiles, — that negatively contributes to the increasing carbon footprint.