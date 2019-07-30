You Can Now Rent Clothing From Urban Outfitters & Free People For Just $88 Per Month

We've said it before and we'll say it again: If you're not renting at least a portion of your wardrobe, you're not doing it right. Sure, it would be nice to be able to afford every appealing trend, big or small, that shows up on your Instagram feed. But in reality, why would anyone want to buy them all? Half of this year's most sought-after trends won't be relevant for much longer, so when given the option of simply renting the top trends of the moment, who wouldn't say "Sign me up"? Well, today's your lucky day.
From the brains behind Urban Outfitters, Free People and Anthropologie comes the biggest innovation to hit the rental clothing market since Rent The Runway launched in 2009. Introducing Nuuly, URBN's just-launched rental subscription service that's offering you the chance to rent up to 6 pieces at a time for just $88 a month. As for options, Nuuly users can shop from all three of URBN's beloved brands, 100+ third party brands (including, but not limited to, AGOLDE, For Love & Lemons, Capulet and LoveShackFancy) and all the rare vintage band tees and perfectly worn-in denim that you're used to shopping à la Urban Renewal.
Advertisement
For everyone out there (us included) who can't do that math in our heads anymore, basically, Nuuly is offering subscribers temporary use of roughly $800 worth of retail merchandise at a tenth of the price (nice). But that's not all. Nuuly will also offer something that, at this point, hasn't even reached the lofty walls of Urban Outfitters or the boho merch at Free People: extended sizing. According to a press release, "The assortment will span lifestyle categories, offering everything from premium denim and everyday dresses to seasonal outerwear and coveted vintage pieces, including substantial selections of petite and plus-size apparel with options in sizes 00-26."
So whether you're a seasoned renter or a virgin to the whole process, with a deal this good, we're betting you'll be adding 6 brand spanking new items to your monthly wardrobe in no time. But if you're still not quite convinced that Nuuly's the service for you, take a look at its ~quirky~ and cute instruction video below.
Advertisement