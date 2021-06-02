13 Magical Treehouses You Can Find On Airbnb

There’s something about a treehouse that just feels like magic. The whimsical “homes”, tangled in branches and leaves, remind us of childhood — complete with endless imaginative adventures. But, as adults, revisiting one of these nostalgic structures no longer needs to look like climbing up the withered old oak in our parents’ backyard and smacking our heads on a low-hanging piece of plywood.
Thanks to Airbnb’s arboreal offerings, our treehouse dreams can become vacation realities. The home-stay site surfaces some of its most popular treehouse listings in the world, and we’ve also gone ahead and taken an extra close look at what’s out there (and up there). And trust us, you can do way more than host a stuffed-animal tea party in the stunning structures ahead — they’re designed for eating, sleeping, and enjoying outdoor seclusion with friends.
From rustic structures to luxury glamping, the 13 sublime treehouses ahead are brimming with all the nostalgic dreams of childhood and the creature comforts of our adult lives.
