These Under-$200 Fine Jewelry Pieces Only Look Expensive

We’re here for a little distraction — and, you know what makes for the best kind of diversion? Something shiny. We're specifically talking about the stuff that adorns your fingers , accentuates your collarbones, and dangles from your earlobes: jewelry. However, the type of mood-boosting bling we're talking about here is not necessarily of the cheap and cheerful variety. Instead, our focus is on the finer pieces that require a little bit more of an investment. Lucky for us, the internet is replete with baubles that are of exceptional quality (aka actual solid gold and silver) but won't cost you several month’s rent.