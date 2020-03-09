Charles Lewis Tiffany. Frédéric Boucheron. Louis-François Cartier. Most of the jewellery world’s famous design houses were founded by men — historically, metal-smithing was considered a man's job. And the diamond industry continues to be notoriously male-dominated.
But the that's all changing. Many of today's most exciting, fashionable pieces are from women-led brands — an unsurprising development considering that more women buying bling for ourselves than ever before.
Even better, many of these talented designers are shaking things up by offering fine jewellery for everyday, as well as locally produced and environmentally friendly options. In other words, these are baubles you can feel great about buying.
Just in time for International Women’s Day, here are 12 women-run jewellery companies from around the world that we’re obsessed with right now.
