According to Mellon, this kind of sartorial durability comes from letting emotion dictate action. It's not about investing in basics, she says, but in something you're genuinely excited about. "While you might be afraid to not always get it right, this is part of growing and understanding your personal style. Buying new clothes doesn’t always have to be trend-driven, especially if you feel like it will be a passing fad." Her mission is to make luxury more inclusive and accessible so that customers can convert that excitement into a purchase without imposing a massive strain on their bank accounts. "That’s why we’re direct-to-consumer," Mellon explains. "It eliminates the 6x retail markup." Plus, many retailers offer benefits such as financing plans so you can pay for costly items over time, and even complimentary services like Tamara Mellon's Cobbler Concierge to prolong the lifespan of your goods.