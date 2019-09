This particular item is back on our radar because Everlane — the ultimate style sanctuary for the best basics — just launched a collection of them for women. The jacket's boxy cut makes this an obvious choice for layering over a basic t-shirt and your favorite jeans, and its transitional material will carry your wardrobe into spring as the weather slowly (slowly) begins to change. It’s ideal for those in-between days when you can’t go entirely without a top layer just yet, but you’ve over-worn your denim jacket. Style a chore jacket over your favorite floral mini to dress it down, or pair it with a workwear-inspired pant as an ode to the way it was intended to be worn (and Everlane has got you covered there, too).