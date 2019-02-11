It may still be the depth of winter (pause for a collective ughhh), but we’ve detected the comeback of a classic outerwear trend that’s already got us prepping for breezy afternoons in the park and al fresco coffee dates. Enter: the chore jacket.
This emblem of functionality originated with French workmen in the late 1800s and was then introduced — quite unintentionally — to the fashion set by renowned photographer Bill Cunningham. The coat was a unifying symbol of France’s working class and its name, bleu de travail, even translates literally to “blue work.” Cunningham was attracted to the chore jacket's comfort and durability and adopted it as part of his signature uniform: blue jacket, khaki pants, black sneakers. And while he didn’t intend to spark a trend, Cunningham's look became synonymous with the world of street style and likely helped influence the popularity of utilitarian attire across the fashion landscape.
This particular item is back on our radar because Everlane — the ultimate style sanctuary for the best basics — just launched a collection of them for women. The jacket's boxy cut makes this an obvious choice for layering over a basic t-shirt and your favorite jeans, and its transitional material will carry your wardrobe into spring as the weather slowly (slowly) begins to change. It’s ideal for those in-between days when you can’t go entirely without a top layer just yet, but you’ve over-worn your denim jacket. Style a chore jacket over your favorite floral mini to dress it down, or pair it with a workwear-inspired pant as an ode to the way it was intended to be worn (and Everlane has got you covered there, too).
We've rounded up several options from Everlane and beyond so you can experiment with various iterations of the trend. While we love a heritage-inspired blue shade, try it out in denim for a modern take on the look or opt for an off-white color to suit the season. And don't be afraid to borrow from the boys for a slouchy oversized take on the silhouette. Discover a range of chore jacket options for the simplest style upgrade this spring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.