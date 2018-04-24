You Can Shop Acne Studios On Steep Discount — But Only For 48 Hours

These days, there are a lot of ways to get discounts, from browser add-ons to codes to surprise sales on Instagram Stories, and even referrals from friends. And still, nothing beats a good sample sale. The only problem, of course, is when said sample sale is happening, well, somewhere you are not.
That's usually the case with the Acne Studios Archive, which has locations in Stockholm and Copenhagen. But starting April 24 — and for 48 hours only — you can shop the selection via AcneArchive.com. The site currently features a pop-up shop of handpicked Acne Studios classics, show pieces, and exclusive items from previous collections, all up to 75% off. In the women's section, you'll find sock sneakers, gladiator sandals, bucket bags, tees, dresses, outerwear, and beyond.
What's typically a must-hit shopping destination while visiting Sweden or Denmark is now opened up to all of us, and, needless to say, it's already going fast. (The slashed prices and limited quantity of each size mean you can't sleep on your "maybes"). Click ahead to shop our favorite picks from this limited-time Acne frenzy.