You Can Shop Acne Studios On Steep Discount — But Only For 48 Hours

That's usually the case with the Acne Studios Archive, which has locations in Stockholm and Copenhagen. But starting April 24 — and for 48 hours only — you can shop the selection via AcneArchive.com . The site currently features a pop-up shop of handpicked Acne Studios classics, show pieces, and exclusive items from previous collections, all up to 75% off. In the women's section, you'll find sock sneakers, gladiator sandals, bucket bags, tees, dresses, outerwear, and beyond.