The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In December

Honestly, it’s hard to know what to expect from the Squid Game Season 2. We do know that the story picks up about three years after the events of the first season, which chronicled a struggling Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) battle his way through a series of horrifying, deadly competitions against hundreds of other people in desperate need of money to win a massive cash prize. Since then, Gi-hun’s entire world has been irrevocably changed from the games, and he’s become determined to hunt down the organizers behind the monstrous event. When we catch up with him again, his resolve has reached new heights, and he decides to re-enter the games despite narrowly surviving the first time around. That means a new group of contestants and, likely, both new and familiar spins on childhood games. But what can Gi-hun accomplish from the inside? And is it even possible to find “victory” in such a hyper-capitalistic world? Let’s find out, shall we?