The Perfect Couple Should Be The End Of The Rich People Murder-Mystery

As it turns out, Abby is hiding a secret from Amelia: (major spoiler alert!) she’s the murderer, killing a pregnant Merritt (Fahy) so that the family’s trust fund becomes accessible sooner, a huge departure from the book. (In the book, Merritt accidentally dies after drinking a drugged glass of water that Abby meant for her husband’s mistress.) Maybe the distance between Abby and Amelia on screen is intentional. Or did the show just pull back on a compelling dynamic so that the finale had some shock value? But what if they had gone for it anyway? What if Amelia had come to rely on Abby, then had to come to terms with the fact that the person who made her feel like she belonged in this world had betrayed her in this monumental way because of money — the very reason she feels excluded from the family? The reveal would have had heavy emotional weight behind it rather than feeling like a convenient twist.