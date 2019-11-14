Commitment Doesn’t Have To Be Traditional — Here Are 3 Couples Redefining Partnership In 2019

And even when we do meet the person that is, without a doubt, our person (or, at the very least, someone we see ourselves being with indefinitely), we’re often rewriting the rules to reflect a new, modern reality. So what does a realization of love look like in a world of dating where anything goes? Like most difficult questions in life, it depends on who you ask. We got to the heart of the matter with three couples to find out how, exactly, they knew the love was real, who said it out loud, and why they sealed the deal with an engagement that encompassed traditions both old and new.