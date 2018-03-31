Few respect women's sports as equal to men's, women don't get paid equally, and there are still pundits out there who think our job is at home, popping out babies. It may actually be the perfect time for us to wax nostalgic about a brief moment in the 1940s when it looked like things would change, at least while the men were away at war.
Amazon Studios is developing a half-hour comedy series based on A League of Their Own, with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Mozart in the Jungle's Will Graham on board to write and executive-produce it.
The original 1992 movie, about the formation of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, stars Geena Davis as a housewife-turned-catcher for the Rockford Peaches and Tom Hanks as their alcoholic coach. It is both a heartwarming story of women fighting to be taken seriously as athletes in 1943, and a broad comedy about a group of misfits, which is why it's become something of a classic.
According to the intel The Hollywood Reporter exclusively obtained, this series isn't just a rehash of the Penny Marshall movie. Jacobson's involvement is enough to convince us of that.
"A League of Their Own is a half-hour comedy infusing the warmth, humor and DNA of the classic film, while taking a contemporary spin on the stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League," reads the logline given to THR. "The series dives deeper into the issues facing the country while following a ragtag team of women figuring themselves out while fighting to realize their dreams of playing professional baseball."
So, less perfectly lit World War II nostalgia, more women talking and acting like real women, we hope. Jacobson's deal isn't finalized (and she will not appear onscreen), according to THR, but she did tweet about it on Friday night with a GIF of Hanks and Davis.
"No pressure at all!" she wrote.
Right away, everyone wants to know if some of the original's beloved stars, including Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Megan Cavanagh, and Lori Petty will make cameos. Mostly, we just don't want it to have the same fate as the other time they tried to make this a TV show.
