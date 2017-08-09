It only seems appropriate that we pass the time waiting for season 4 of Broad City in, well, the most pleasurable way possible.
Sex toy retailer Lovehoney (the company behind the Fifty Shades Of Grey-themed sex toy collection) has collaborated with Comedy Central to launch a Broad City-themed sex toy collection that Abbi and Ilana would surely approve of. The 14-product collection includes toys that everyone can enjoy, from vibrators to butt plugs and a pegging kit (you know, for that pegging scene in season 2).
If you're wondering what exactly makes these toys Broad City-esque (with the exception of the pegging kit), look no further than the names and appropriately themed designs — the Mind My Vagina lubricant and the Ass Of An Angel Butt Plug, to name a few.
As any fan knows, the show's stars are just as iconic (if not more so) than their characters, so it's good to know that they've given the collection their stamp of approval.
"We're really excited to have this line of pleasure products," the show’s stars, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson said in a statement shared with Refinery29. "We love that Broad City's sex positivity carries into real life with these products and we hope the world enjoys them."
"Lovehoney is thrilled to partner with Abbi and Ilana for the Broad City collection launch," Neal Slateford, co-founder of Lovehoney, added in the statement. "When we collaborated on the collection, the design and naming process was so fun, and we hope these high quality toys appeal to fans of Abbi, Ilana, and the show and beyond."
Take a look ahead for a selection of our favorite toys, and check out the full collection on Lovehoney's website.
Broad City season 4 will premiere on Comedy Central on September 13 at 10:30 p.m. EST/PST.