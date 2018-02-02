2 Dope Queens is known not just for being one of iTunes' most popular podcasts, but also one of the most inclusive. How did it become an HBO special?

Phoebe Robinson: "You know, it was because every night we were crushing, just body surfing out the building after our tapings! No, I'm just kidding. We met in July 2014 and really hit it off, and then we started the podcast in 2016, and we just kept going. We had a string of really good shows featuring some really awesome comics, so I was like, 'Jessica, I think this is a TV show!' We wanted more people to know about 2 Dope Queens. And she totally agreed with me, so we circled it to everyone on our teams and decided to pitch it to HBO. At first we tried to add all these extra elements to jazz it up, because we thought what we had on the podcast wasn't enough for television. But in the end HBO didn't want us to change a thing because we had already honed our voices over the years. So it's really great."