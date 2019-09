For the first time on Broad City, Ilana (Ilana Glazer) and Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) are braving the New York winter . They are also braving the new world that is Trump’s America after the contentious election from last November. It wasn’t as overtly political as, say, American Horror Story: Cult with its ideological extremism. Instead, Glazer and Jacobson kept it real by focusing on some of the day-to-day changes women have had to consider in the wake of an election that did not skew their way. I’m willing to bet that a bunch of people who aren’t New York stoners can seriously identify with them.