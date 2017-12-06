Esteemed comedy duo and all around badass feminists Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson of Broad City fame never shy away from current events, even when the topic may uncomfortably affect them. (Let's face it, even the most confident people might have trouble centering an episode around "a year of Trump-related pussy constipation.")
Amid the outpouring of sexual harassment allegations, Glazer and Jacobson have spent some time evaluating how they can better serve their audience and staff both on- and off-camera. Though Glazer has openly admitted to firing people who act inappropriately, she and Jacobson are now having to grapple with how to handle their association with Louis C.K.'s friend and former manager, Dave Becky, who once defended the Louie star's behavior.
Advertisement
As part of an EW Spotlight that airs on December 6, the Broad City actors were questioned by SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw about listing Becky in the series' credits and where they go from here.
"It's definitely something that we're figuring out right now," Jacobson replied. "You know, we...He's not our manager. And he's been a producer on the show...from the beginning. And, it's like this upsetting thing to find out his involvement in the whole [Louis C.K.] thing."
But how do you distance yourself from someone who helped you get to where you are? For Glazer, it may be more complicated than simply writing said person off.
"We take accountability for using this white dude power to get our show on TV. We're accountable for that," she said. "We're not accountable for Louis' actions, for Becky's actions, but we are accountable for using his power to get our show on TV, you know. And, things have just unfolded in such a way that we're dealing with that."
Her statement speaks to so many people who have found themselves working for or connected to sexual predators and may be wondering if they're somehow at fault. This bears repeating: You are not responsible for another's actions; you are only responsible for your own. Does that mean you shouldn't say something if you learn of improper conduct? Of course not. However, as a society, we need to stop blaming women for the actions of men.
Additionally, we need to ensure there are more women and people of color in positions of power so we're not constantly relying on "white dude power" for representation. Only then will we see a real cultural shift.
The full interview will be available on Wednesday, December 6 at 8 a.m. on Entertainment Weekly Radio.
Advertisement