Ilana Glazer Fired Staffers For Sexual Harassment

On Tuesday, Ilana Glazer posted a note to her Instagram account with the #MeToo hashtag and a story explaining that she's encountered sexual harassment numerous times and has actually taken action.
People reports that after experiencing harassment on set (she didn't mention if it was on Broad City or Time Traveling Bong), she fired two staffers.
"I've been sexually harassed countless times," Glazer wrote. "In middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students! At work as a waitress, at work as a showrunner! Same same same — I was a woman in both places. I was sexually harassed by a creepyass [sic] doctor just last year and filed a complaint with NYC. I've fired a couple dudes — one background actor and one sound guy."
For all of her out-there behavior on Broad City, Glazer added that it took some encouragement for her to share her story. Thanks to Viola Davis and Trace Lysette, who both encouraged people across all social media platforms to change their status to "me too" so that the world could see the scope of the harassment problem, Glazer felt compelled to tell her story. She offered the two a "big queenly thanks" for giving her the courage to join the movement.
"Getting sexually harassed seems to be a constant," she added. "But having the opportunity to do something about it is rare."
Glazer's note makes it clear that few women have been afforded her ability to actually take action when it comes to their own experiences with harassment. It also makes an important point that even with her position as a showrunner, harassment was still an issue. Hopefully, Glazer's addition to the #MeToo movement encourages more people to share their stories and racks up some queenly thanks of its own.
Read her whole note, below.
