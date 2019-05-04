If you haven’t heard by now Dead To Me is the new Netflix Original that all your friends are probably binging already, and as far as the Internet is concerned the show owes its success to Linda Cardellini.
Cardellini plays Judy in the soon-to-be-hit series. The “traumedy,” as the Dead To Me cast is calling it, takes a comedic approach to the grieving process as Jen, played by Christina Applegate, deals with the loss of her husband Ted who was killed in a hit-and-run, and Judy, played by Cardellini, who lost her fiancé...allegedly. (The internet thinks Judy killed Jen’s husband, but you’ll have to watch for yourself to see what really went down.)
The 43-year-old actress might not be as much of a household name as Applegate, but her star seems to be skyrocketing with the release of Dead to Me. “Linda Cardellini deserves way more recognition than she gets, tbh,” one Twitter user wrote. “She's been working consistently since the mid-90s, she portrays a variety of characters on film and television, and she's great in everything she's in.”
linda cardellini deserves way more recognition than she gets, tbh. she's been working consistently since the mid-90s, she portrays a variety of characters on film and television, and she's great in everything she's in.— queen of the harpies (@shojopunk) May 3, 2019
Still, despite her stacked resume some people are trying to figure out “who plays Judy in Dead To Me.”
Cardellini’s familiar face might come her role as Velma in real-people Scooby-Doo, and appearances in other 90s and early 2000s hits like Legally Blonde, Boy Meets World and Freaks and Geeks. Her stint as one of Don Draper’s many girlfriends on Mad Men is also one of her memorable roles as well as her recent appearance in a little movie called Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention she worked on Greenbook, which won an Oscar this year for Best Motion Picture. No. Big. Deal.
Since Dead To Me has the viral-friendly Netflix factor, people are taking notice.
“‘Dead to Me’ I did guess ‘the twist’ even before I saw it, but I love how well-crafted the story and the (women) characters are,” one Twitter user wrote. “Linda Cardellini is particularly excellent in this. It's also really nice to see actresses playing their real ages.”
"Dead to Me" I did guess "the twist" even before I saw it, but I love how well-crafted the story and the (women) characters are. Linda Cardellini is particularly excellent in this. It's also really nice to see actresses playing their real ages.— Ren Jender (@renjender) May 4, 2019
Other people say they have “missed” seeing Cardellini on the screen calling her a “refreshing actress,” while others praise both the female leads for their performance.
Watched the 1st episode of #DeadToMe on Netflix. Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini give nuanced performances of complex characters & the show is full of witty dark humor that really lands:https://t.co/35SebkLwaW— Rachel Philips (@rachelbusygrl) May 4, 2019
In addition to her talent, fans are blown away by Cardellini’s fashions in the show.
I would like to own every single dress Linda Cardellini wears in Dead to Me.— Blah Blah Blah (@bosoxsiobhan) May 4, 2019
I’m half way through dead to me and linda cardellini is so damn breathtaking, she has my whole ass heart pic.twitter.com/DJr28ZONNW— Andrija® ??? (@AndrijaMP) May 4, 2019
Also, Judy is my new fashion icon for 2019. Nothing but lewks served by @lindacardellini in #DeadToMe pic.twitter.com/dHwP9dTwuP— Kayleigh Dray (@KayDee28) May 4, 2019
It sounds like she’ll be adding style icon to her list of accolades very soon.
