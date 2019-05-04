Cardellini’s familiar face might come her role as Velma in real-people Scooby-Doo, and appearances in other 90s and early 2000s hits like Legally Blonde, Boy Meets World and Freaks and Geeks. Her stint as one of Don Draper’s many girlfriends on Mad Men is also one of her memorable roles as well as her recent appearance in a little movie called Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention she worked on Greenbook, which won an Oscar this year for Best Motion Picture. No. Big. Deal.