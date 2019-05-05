Story from TV Shows

Everyone Is Obsessed With Linda Cardellini In Dead To Me

Jenna Milliner-Waddell
Photo: Courtesy of Eddy Chen / Netflix.
If you haven’t heard by now Dead To Me is the new Netflix Original that all your friends are probably binging already, and as far as the Internet is concerned the show owes its success to Linda Cardellini.
Cardellini plays Judy in the soon-to-be-hit series. The “traumedy,” as the Dead To Me cast is calling it, takes a comedic approach to the grieving process as Jen, played by Christina Applegate, deals with the loss of her husband Ted who was killed in a hit-and-run, and Judy, played by Cardellini, who lost her fiancé...allegedly. (The internet thinks Judy killed Jen’s husband, but you’ll have to watch for yourself to see what really went down.)
The 43-year-old actress might not be as much of a household name as Applegate, but her star seems to be skyrocketing with the release of Dead to Me. “Linda Cardellini deserves way more recognition than she gets, tbh,” one Twitter user wrote. “She's been working consistently since the mid-90s, she portrays a variety of characters on film and television, and she's great in everything she's in.”
Still, despite her stacked CV some people are trying to figure out “who plays Judy in Dead To Me.”
Cardellini’s familiar face might come her role as Velma in real-people Scooby-Doo, and appearances in other 90s and early 2000s hits like Legally Blonde, Boy Meets World and Freaks and Geeks. Her stint as one of Don Draper’s many girlfriends on Mad Men is also one of her memorable roles as well as her recent appearance in a little movie called Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention she worked on Greenbook, which won an Oscar this year for Best Motion Picture. No. Big. Deal.
Now that Dead To Me has the Netflix factor (remember when no one cared about You when it was on Lifetime and it blew up on Netflix?), people are taking notice.
“‘Dead to Me’ I did guess ‘the twist’ even before I saw it, but I love how well-crafted the story and the (women) characters are,” one Twitter user wrote. “Linda Cardellini is particularly excellent in this. It's also really nice to see actresses playing their real ages.”
Other people say they have “missed” seeing Cardellini on the screen calling her a “refreshing actress,” while others praise both the female leads for their performance.
In addition to her talent, fans are blown away by Cardellini’s fashions in the show.
It sounds like she’ll be adding style icon to her list of accolades very soon.
