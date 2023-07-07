Prior to lockdown measures, Greer had quit her job to pursue styling on her own. “I'm never going to do this if I don't do it now and figure out what it is,” says Greer, who previously worked as a stylist with retailers like Nordstrom and Saks. Of course, she didn’t count on a pandemic to begin right as she decided to build a business that required her to see clients in person. A few months into the pandemic, a friend reached out to her for a styling inquiry, and Greer went back to an old trick. “I actually ended up remembering the stuff that I used to use back when I was a commercial stylist. I would put together head-to-toe looks with notes to get a sign off before we went to shoot,” she explains. “I basically used a version of that to put together looks for her.”