A few weeks ago, a coworker reached out via Google Chat to ask if I knew of Fashivly, the TikTok-approved virtual styling service that uses a questionnaire to put together outfit and product recommendations based on your taste. I must admit this was one of the few TikTok trends that had fallen through the cracks of my compulsive FYP-scrolling behavior. So, when I saw the video she linked, in which a creator tried on outfit ideas put together by Fashivly stylists, I was mesmerized by the proposition this service was daring to offer.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Over the past few years, the world of virtual styling has grown exponentially. Propelled by social distancing in the pandemic, many styling professionals — including TikTok-famous Allison Bornstein — found themselves wanting to dress the masses from the comfort of their homes. Ashlyn Greer, the founder of Fashivly, was one of them.
Prior to lockdown measures, Greer had quit her job to pursue styling on her own. “I'm never going to do this if I don't do it now and figure out what it is,” says Greer, who previously worked as a stylist with retailers like Nordstrom and Saks. Of course, she didn’t count on a pandemic to begin right as she decided to build a business that required her to see clients in person. A few months into the pandemic, a friend reached out to her for a styling inquiry, and Greer went back to an old trick. “I actually ended up remembering the stuff that I used to use back when I was a commercial stylist. I would put together head-to-toe looks with notes to get a sign off before we went to shoot,” she explains. “I basically used a version of that to put together looks for her.”
Thanks to word of mouth and the highly-shareable outfit recommendations and collages she’d give her friends, Greer eventually launched Fashivly, which today builds a shoppable PDF for clients, created by Greer and her co-founder Mollye Rivera. When customers book, they have the option to pick from a 5-look or 10-look package, prices at $79 and $129, respectively. And it’s grown more popular over the past year: On TikTok, searches for “Fashivly” have grown over 10 million views.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
It all starts with the Fashivly questionnaire, which the co-founders developed to help them tune a client’s style preferences, as well as learn more details about their size and preferred fit without ever having to meet with them. “I think that's something that's really kind of helped us just grow,” Greer says. “We’re really more like your cool, best friends, but you're getting style advice from.”
Given the service’s increasing popularity, I had to test for myself if the “cool, best friends” approach actually works virtually. After a brief conversation with Greer, which real clients don't get to have, I filled out my questionnaire, which had me pull inspiration photos, my Instagram profile, and brands I usually shop from for the Fashivly team to narrow down my taste. It also asked for my lifestyle specs and how my wardrobe should service them. Although it was an exhaustive questionnaire, it didn’t take long to fill out — probably because I was already prepared with a style moodboard and reference images (pro tip: do your homework before filling it out).
Within less than two weeks, I received back a 10-look PDF that featured product links and specific occasions for each outfit presented in a collage format, much like the early days of Polyvore (if you remember that far back). At first glance, the outfits looked picked out straight from my closet, featuring a heavy neutral palette of black, white, navy, and beige, and recommending classic staples — vests, wide leg pants, and leather jackets among them — with a dash of trendy items, including Adidas Samba sneakers and denim maxi skirts.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
While the idea is to shop the items listed in the PDF, many TikTok creators are testing the service with their own closet, giving me license to do the same before swiping my credit card. And, instead of the 10 looks, I picked out the ones that felt most like me, knowing full well that I owned similar items in my wardrobe.
Office to happy hour
The “office to happy hour” look suggested by Fashivly was actually a version of an outfit I had worn before. Only, this time, the black bodysuit was replaced by a white t-shirt, which I switched for a white tank top). Coincidentally, I had also worn this outfit to the office, too. While this is not a new outfit formula for me, I could see why having it documented in collage format was helpful in remembering it existed within my closet.
Sunday brunch
Now, this look is not one I would've put together myself. While I love oversized styling, I do tend to keep it more balanced than Fashivly suggested. Still, when I put it on (switching the mock turtleneck top for a bralette to manage the high temperatures), I felt comfortable and instantly put together reaffirming my love for outfits that feel like the equivalent of sweatpants. I also appreciated that, while I didn’t own many of the products in this collage, I was able to easily find replacements that adhered with the outfit’s vibe.
Work from home to office
I have to admit the “work from home” description in this outfit threw me off at first because I mostly work out of gym clothes or denim cut-offs. But, for days when my work schedule has me going from my apartment in New Jersey to events and previews in New York, this outfit is clearly a good option. While I don’t own a short-sleeve cropped jacket or white trousers, I was able to replicate the outfit using a navy cropped blazer with similar gold buttons and white wide leg jeans, adding a black bag with matching gold hardware. This is a clear example of how a service can Fashivly can help you see new options within your closet that don’t require a shopping spree.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Since doing my Fashivly try-on, I’ve found myself going back to the PDF Greer sent to brainstorm outfit ideas. Even for a fashion writer with a deep knowledge of trends and her own personal style, an outside perspective on outfit ideas is always helpful. For the amount of time many of us spend perusing Pinterest and TikTok for outfit inspiration, it might be worth investing in a service that does it for us instead. Greer and co. may be on to something.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.