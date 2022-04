TikTok Fashion Creators Are The New Critics — Here Are The Best To Follow

Hildreth is known for her analytical rants about fashion, culture, and trends — she’s covered everything from Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign to the 2021 Met Gala — which are almost always delivered from her bedroom in New York City. Before becoming a TikTok creator, she was already working in fashion as a project manager at Beyond The Mag, joining the platform right before the pandemic. So far, she has attracted over 60,000 followers and has collaborated with publications like Vogue Business , which invited her to participate in a panel about Gen Z’s shopping habits.