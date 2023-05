I’m in My Regency Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Then, on my 25th birthday, I decided I wanted to mark my quarter-century by really treating myself. As I thought about what that could look like, I heard my inner child, la princesa, gently knocking and kindly asking me to let her free so she and I could revel in all that comes with being regent. I listened. I booked a solo trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It was my very first time at a Disney park, and I immersed myself in all of it: I smiled watching little girls of all races and ethnicities in their princess dresses , excited to meet the classic characters. I joined them on the line to greet Ariel. I took photos in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. I cried during the light show, when the high-flying fireworks sparked to the tune of “Happily Ever After.”