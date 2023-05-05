I’m in My Regency Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Using decades-old makeup or skincare products is very unsafe, but luckily you can achieve these classic looks with modern cosmetics. You’ll want a soft, natural-looking glow, so start with a lightweight foundation and work your way to a natural finish. The look really comes together with the blush and lip color. I try to match these hues, whether I go for a soft pink or a light peach. These pretty, rosy tones really bring the romantic look together. It’s common to skip eyeshadow or use a really light, natural color. Instead, focus on mascaras that give you voluminous lashes. If you’re using other makeup, like highlighter or eyeliner, blend them in as much as you can to make it appear as faint and natural as possible. To really take me back, I sometimes do my makeup with a handheld mirror or at my vintage vanity.