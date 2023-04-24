Once the temperature outside starts rising, we feel compelled to introduce bright colors back into our wardrobes. Vibrant shades, such as orange and turquoise, always seem to end up among the mix. But for 2023, the trending spring and summer colors feel somewhat unexpected.
For example, neutrals, which are typically big during the fall and winter months, ended up gracing the season’s hottest runways, with black being a designer favorite for the summer. And after seasons of a hot pink takeover (a hue that, yes, is still going strong), we spotted a brand new interpretation of Barbiecore trend: a bright blue that the character would no doubt approve of (and has definitely worn before).
A great thing about focusing on spring and summer color trends instead of specific products is that it leaves plenty of room to showcase your personal style (no need to sport a maxi skirt if that’s not your thing). For those hoping for a quick update, adding a seasonal accessory to your look, whether it’s a tote bag or a piece of jewelry, is an easy way to join in on the fun. There’s also the opportunity to go all out, rocking one color scheme from head to toe with a monochromatic outfit. The choice is up to you, though, of course, we’re here to provide a little help.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up six spring and summer color trends to wear from now until September, along with a few great pieces to shop for each.
For example, neutrals, which are typically big during the fall and winter months, ended up gracing the season’s hottest runways, with black being a designer favorite for the summer. And after seasons of a hot pink takeover (a hue that, yes, is still going strong), we spotted a brand new interpretation of Barbiecore trend: a bright blue that the character would no doubt approve of (and has definitely worn before).
A great thing about focusing on spring and summer color trends instead of specific products is that it leaves plenty of room to showcase your personal style (no need to sport a maxi skirt if that’s not your thing). For those hoping for a quick update, adding a seasonal accessory to your look, whether it’s a tote bag or a piece of jewelry, is an easy way to join in on the fun. There’s also the opportunity to go all out, rocking one color scheme from head to toe with a monochromatic outfit. The choice is up to you, though, of course, we’re here to provide a little help.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up six spring and summer color trends to wear from now until September, along with a few great pieces to shop for each.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.