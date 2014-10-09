Skip navigation!
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
This Fashionable Brooklynite Nails The Active (Life)Style
Oct 9, 2014
Oct 9, 2014
Shopping
Your OOTD Could Win You A Fall Shopping Spree
Oct 6, 2014
Oct 6, 2014
Work & Money
This Up-&-Coming Artist Is Jay Z Approved
Oct 1, 2014
Oct 1, 2014
Styling Tips
Hang On To Summer A Little Bit Longer With These Style Tricks
As beach season starts winding down, a dreadful feeling suddenly comes over you: the realization that it's time to part ways with your summer love. Nope,
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
Get Inspired: How 3 R29ers Got Their Start
We’re not gonna lie — landing a 9-to-5 you actually enjoy isn't easy. While experience and networking play a big part in getting your dream gig, you
by
Samantha Sutton
Entertaining
R29's Beach House Hosts NYC's Fave Baker, Chaos Ensues
Yea, we're stoked about trench-coat weather and Central Park transforming into a veritable pink-and-orange Monet painting come October. But, there’s no
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
Everything You Need To Play DJ At Your Next Party
Anyone who’s ever hosted a lil' something-something (or, you know, attended one) knows a party isn't really a party unless the music's blasting. Even if
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
Spend $1,500 On Clothes — Without Feeling Guilty
We can’t help it — there’s just something about the start of fall that makes us want to shop. One glance at the perfect pair of denim or a gorgeous
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
3 Ways To Master Fashion Week Street Style
Real-time runway photos, backstage beauty selfies, and celeb-packed after-party pics are just some of the buzz-worthy images we obsess over during Fashion
by
Samantha Sutton
Events
The Best Way To Kick Off Fall? Shop With Us!
We all like to indulge in a little retail therapy, but for us New Yorkers, shopping can be anything but therapeutic. Pushing through crowded streets and
by
Samantha Sutton
Makeup
Pretty In Pink With This Femme Look That's All Kinds Of Fierce
While we love testing out daring new beauty trends — geometric liner, bright neon lips, a bit of metallic highlighting — we’ll always have a soft
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
14 Picks To Master Sportswear
It’s a scene you might be all too familiar with: Fashion Week is here, and you're at home hunched over your smartphone, scrolling through slideshows of
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
How To Wear Sweatpants To Everything
If we’re being frank, sweatpants have gotten a bum rap through the years. They were ubiquitous in college land when Cheetos and Red Bull
by
Samantha Sutton
Work & Money
Would You Quit Your Job For Macarons? This Woman Did
No matter what your passion may be — comedy, cooking, DIY-ing everything you see on Pinterest — there’s probably been a moment or two when you’ve
by
Samantha Sutton
Makeup
Finally! The Secret To Using Liquid Eyeliner Like A True Pro
When it comes to applying makeup, we're pretty confident in our skills. We can cover up a blemish like it's our job, know all the right places to apply
by
Samantha Sutton
Celebrity Style
This Southern City Just Made Our Must-Visit List
New York, Chicago, San Francisco — these are the places we name when talking about what American cities are must-visits. But, one big buzzing town just
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
Say No To Basic: 3 Edgy Outfits To Wear Out
The weekend’s here, the plans are set, and you’re more than ready to forget your mile-long to-do list (for the time being). First order of business?
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
6 Editors' Picks To Celebrate The In-Between Season
Summer vs. winter. Hot vs. cold. Sundresses vs. sweaters. Yes, the battle between seasons is real. On one side, you have die-hard sun-worshippers, and on
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
Throwing A Kickass Labor Day Party? Check This First
Well, time’s almost up, people. It’s August now, which unfortunately means our days of short shorts, fun in the sun, and ridiculous amounts of
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
Yes, Your Work Clothes CAN Work For The Weekend
It's 6 p.m. on a Friday. The work day is finally coming to a close. And, your friends (along with the nearest wine bar) are calling your name. Yes, the
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
Need A Vacation? This Is The Next Best Thing
Whether you’ve been globe-trotting all summer or taking advantage of the occasional day off, one thing is for certain: You could use a few days to
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
The Fall Sneaker That Will Go With
Everything
Serious question: Is it possible to find true love in the form of a shoe? We ask, because that’s basically how we feel when it comes to Keds. No matter
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
3 Wedding Outfits You Haven't Worn Yet
Is it just us, or is everyone getting married all of a sudden? Between three cousins, a college roomie, and our boyfriend’s mother’s best friend’s
by
Samantha Sutton
Makeup
Warning: Graphic (Makeup) Look Ahead!
By now, you’ve probably got your go-to, everyday makeup down pat: A little mascara here, a little highlighting there, and you're running out the door.
by
Samantha Sutton
Street Style
3 West L.A. Looks That'll Make A Splash
Whether you live in La La Land or you've flown in for a weekend, there are a few requisite locales everybody frequents: Runyon Canyon, Sunset Strip,
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
Summer Prints To Ace Your Next Interview
It might be difficult to keep your sweaty palms at bay during any interview, but when it's 90 degrees outside and you're schvitzing through your pantsuit,
by
Samantha Sutton
Styling Tips
Ditch The Cutoffs With 3 New Beach-Ready Looks
We can hear it: the beach. It’s calling our name, luring us to set that out-of-office response pronto and spend a nice, long weekend relaxing by the
by
Samantha Sutton
Makeup
The Bright Lip To End All Bright Lips
You've probably got a pretty sweet glow going on now that summer has peaked. The last thing you want is to cover up that au naturel sheen with a pile of
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
18 Patterned Picks For Your Sweetest Picnic Yet
With everybody crowding the Jitney and the brunch lines getting out of hand, there's always one reliable activity that promises to get everybody in the
by
Samantha Sutton
Shopping
Pumped-Up Workout Gear That'll Get You To The Gym
It doesn’t matter what your excuse is for skipping the gym — a stressful workday, sleep deprivation, the new season of OITNB. We’ve heard (and used)
by
Samantha Sutton
