While it may all look carefully curated, both Gayot and Derek Yarbrough, J.Crew’s chief marketing officer, say there hasn’t been much strategy behind Gayot viral popularity. “Obviously I wear a ton of J.Crew and try to show a snapshot of behind the scenes, and I am capturing what I’m actually wearing day to day, so it’s great to see people gravitating to it,” says Gayot, who describes her personal style as classic and mainly focused on comfort and longevity. This aesthetic is in line with J.Crew’s return to its roots — seasonless clothing that can stand beyond the trends, a dramatic shift from the ultra-trendy, maximalist styles the brand championed in the 2010s, and that’s largely credited for its decline over the past few years.