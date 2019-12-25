The Decade In Fashion, From Streetwear To Sustainability

From the launch of Instagram sparking the birth of influencers, live-streaming catwalk shows, and the #OOTD democratising style inspiration, through to the progress made in body, race and gender diversity over the past 10 years, the world of fashion looks mighty different today compared to 2010.
Decade-defining trends included Gucci's maximalism, Off-White's streetwear, and the high-low high street-designer collaboration, while we sadly lost key figures like Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld. With sustainability and socially conscious fashion at the top of the agenda, and Instagram imminently removing the like function, we predict the 2020s will shift and evolve just as significantly.
Click through to find all the movements and moments that made this decade, from Cara Delevingne's catwalk debut to Diet Prada holding the industry to account.