Mentorship for Latinas Is Still Scarce. These Groups Are Filling the Gap

Similarly, at Latinitas, a media and technology mentorship program in Austin, Texas, young Latinas learn basic tech literacy. “Mentors have always been integrated in what we do because there is an importance of needing to see it to be it,” founder and CEO Laura Donnelly says, sharing that seeing the reaction of the girls who have mentors who can pronounce their name correctly has been special. “They need to recognize that they can be in these spaces, and have mentors that are bilingual or look like someone they know — that is the impact.” Recently, Latinitas added a new program that welcomes parents to explore tech with their children.