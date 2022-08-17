Mentorship for Latinas Is Still Scarce. These Groups Are Filling the Gap

“As Latina women, our needs are very specific. We are taught that we have to be a specific way to be a Latina woman,” Vigil says. Moreover, because we are often the first in our communities to exist in some professional or educational spaces, we are unaware of how these unfamiliar systems operate and are unsure of the questions to ask to help us get ahead. For instance, at Vigil’s first job, she struggled to pick out health insurance benefits until someone stepped in as a mentor. “It’s when I realized I was missing out on so much,” she says.

