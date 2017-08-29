The Step-By-Step Guide To Finding Your Best Mentor

Maybe you'd want to connect with a person who is a few steps ahead of you and can shepherd you through the next key phases of your career. Perhaps you're facing difficulties at work, and want someone to help you identify your blind spots and provide feedback. Or, maybe things in your professional life are fine overall, but there are bigger goals you want to work toward — you just have no idea what to do to get there. These are all valid reasons to seek a mentor, but you have to be specific about what you want from the relationship rather than asking someone else to make sense of your life.