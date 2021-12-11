The Rebels With A Cause series, created in partnership with Samsung Galaxy, is dedicated to championing the women that are flipping the script on the status quo.
In the third episode, we meet proud Tharawal woman, aerospace engineer and commercial pilot Renee Wootton.
Advocating for female and Indigenous representation in STEM, Wootton was part of the 2021/2022 Superstars of STEM program, an initiative that aims to “smash society’s gender assumptions about scientists”.
Over her career, Wootton has worked on developing algorithms to optimise flight routes (to reduce fuel burn during air travel), minimising landfill from passenger jets, as well as upgrading military aircraft simulators – among many other achievements.
In recognition for her work in changing diversity in STEM, Renee was a finalist of the NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards in Aboriginal Education in 2017. The aerospace engineer was also awarded one of the Top 30 Indigenous Leaders of NSW by Governor of NSW Sir David Hurley in 2018.
Hear more of Wootton’s story below:
In addition to sponsoring the Rebels With A Cause series, Samsung Galaxy is looking for a groundbreaking idea to fund.
Samsung will be giving away a $10,000 grant to kickstart and support the process of bringing one person's big idea to life. The winner will also receive a Samsung Galaxy tech pack that includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Galaxy Buds2, to help them on their journey of flipping the switch on outdated societal norms.
You can find out more here.
