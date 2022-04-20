Having “No Filter” At Work Is A Good Thing, Actually

Tayla M. Young, a customer success manager at the recruiting platform Hive Diversity in Chicago, IL, says that many of her early impressions of what it meant to be a “professional” were formed through media, especially TV and movies, which often didn’t center Black people as CEOs or in “white collar” office jobs. And that sent a strong message. “You’re taught to hide certain elements of your Blackness to fit in more or do more or sell more or see more, especially when you get into corporate spaces,” Young says. “It’s as though that’s the only way you climb the ladder. But now I don’t care about climbing the ladder unless it’s in a way that feels true to me.”