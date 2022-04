Having “No Filter” At Work Is A Good Thing, Actually

Of course, the extent to which we feel comfortable depends not only on our managers and colleagues, but on the top-down workplace culture, too. The pandemic didn’t make deep systemic workplace issues disappear — racism and microaggressions are still rampant in the U.S. workforce. And, in some cases, people may have had to button up even more amid COVID due to toxic environments. For example, Amazon has reportedly used union-busting tactics and has considered an internal messaging app that would flag or block the use of words connected to working conditions and unions, such as "compensation,” “slave labor,” “restrooms,” and “this is dumb,” — which would effectively be actually censoring employees, as The Intercept reported . Amazon told Refinery29 in a statement: “This particular program has not been approved yet and may change significantly or even never launch at all. If it does launch at some point down the road, there are no plans for many of the words you’re calling out to be screened.”