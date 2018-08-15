Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Make A Good First Impression When I'm Shy?

Fran's Advice: These relationships usually evolve organically. If you would like for this person to be in your professional life, stay engaged with him or her. Send links to articles or events that you think they may find interesting. Also, are there ways that you can be helpful to them? You can ask them directly in your first meeting. A young woman reached out to me on LinkedIn to ask if I would be open to having a coffee with her. She also offered to give some social media advice for two of my portfolio companies (she had taken the time to review my portfolio and noticed that these companies could use some social media help). I took the meeting with her because she didn't just ask to "pick my brain" — she was thoughtful and offered a way that she can be helpful to me.