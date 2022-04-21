Having “No Filter” At Work Is A Good Thing, Actually

Well — most of the time. In any professional relationship, when lines are crossed, things can get messy. Corrine says if she ever had a problem with a coworker, she’d feel weird saying something about it because of the dynamics. And that’s the thing — when colleagues get too close and will just say anything to each other, there can be downsides. Cliques can form. There can even be inappropriate behaviour and workplace harassment. There are some rules for a reason, and getting too close with your coworkers is a fine line to walk. Dropping the filter can be good, but if things get out of hand — especially in an environment where employers haven't made their workers feel safe — employees can wind up with “vulnerability hangovers,” a result of sharing something personal or intimate with your colleagues and regretting it after the fact.