Having “No Filter” At Work Is A Good Thing, Actually

And choosing to share either a lot or a little can be tricky, whichever way you slice it. Corrine*, who’s in the marketing and communications industry and who asked us not to reveal her name, says that she lost her workplace filter a long time ago and thinks of her coworkers more like friends . She's in an office of all women. They often go to happy hours together and discuss their dating lives. At their holiday party in 2019, they all went to a pre-game together, took shots, did drugs, and proceeded to party all night at 1 Oak. “This was right before the pandemic, and we started a group chat with everyone from our table that night," Corrine says. "I don’t know how I would have gotten through COVID without it. I would have been lost.” She says at work, she’s an “open book.” and she likes it that way.