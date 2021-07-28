Working in a creative industry is a pipe dream for many. According to my high school careers counsellor, it's a wild fantasy. But one way into this fantastical world is by slogging through unpaid internships.



Having completed four myself, I’m well-accustomed to doing the hard yards in unpaid work, so it truly threw me to learn that some people managed to forge their own path in a creative field without going through this (often exploitative!) practice.