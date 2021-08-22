I Thought I Knew My Boyfriend, Then I Met His Work Persona

Of course, there is also potential for negative consequences. "As an example, you can have someone who is introverted at home, but when it comes to a Zoom call, they are suddenly the first person to be speaking, and speaking for large amounts of time on the call. When their partner or their roommate sees this completely different side, it can be a bit alienating," Dr. Balsari-Palsule says. Seeing the way that someone you love acts in a work setting could make you evaluate how you'd feel about them if you worked with them. I'm certainly familiar with this train of thought. Having never worked directly with a straight, white, cis man even once throughout my career, I have what are perhaps ungenerous ideas about the way many of them act in professional settings, and I sometimes find myself listening carefully to see if my boyfriend exhibits any of those rude behaviours. If I were ever to hear him talk over a coworker or say anything inappropriate on a Zoom call, it would undoubtedly have a profound effect on the way I see him. Thankfully, 13 months into eavesdropping on his workplace conversations, I haven't been disappointed in him. That's a fact I take great comfort in. I even feel this exposure has brought us closer because I now know that, though he may act a bit differently at work than he does at home, he's a respectful person, no matter the context. What a relief.