I Repatriated to My Homeland & Found Myself Again

I was born and raised in Mexico . When I was 15, my family and I migrated to the United States. It wasn’t easy. I spent many years undocumented and then DACAmented . As a parent, I felt like there was no true life for us in the U.S. It was very stressful. We were just making ends meet, month by month. We were living paycheck to paycheck. There was no opportunity to have a savings account, buy a house, or to build any kind of wealth . After coming to terms with this, my partner and I decided to move to Mexico. We had land and family here. We knew how to work the land. So, we asked ourselves, why don't we just go back to that life and trust that it's going to work for us? And we did. We moved on March 15, 2020, right when the pandemic kind of hit our side of the world.