Bycatch is a result of such a high demand of your favourite species. In the UK our favourites are cod and haddock. When folks go out and catch their quota of cod and haddock they obviously catch a load of other fish at the same time through a very un-selective method of fishing. A lot of it is actually thrown back dead in the sea by bigger trawlers because they don’t want to waste space that could be used for more expensive fish, like cod and haddock. What we’re doing [at Trawler Trash] is trying to create a demand and a use for those fish that are thrown back because then they’ll be brought back to shore and used in the correct way as opposed to just being wasted or used as cat food.