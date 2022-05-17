Platforms Are This Summer’s Must-Have Shoes. Here Are 18 To Shop Now

Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with platforms heels, opera gloves, and micro mini skirts all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Our column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offers you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends.
The footwear motto this summer is “The higher, the better.” And to aid with this, the biggest shoe trend of the summer, the platform heel, is here.
Thanks to the resurgence of Y2K styles and Bratz fashion, sky-high shoes — of any kind — are back in fashion. Brands like Versace, Valentino, and Naked Wolfe are leading the trend on and off the runways, as are celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat on the red carpet. Actress Nicola Peltz even chose chunky platforms for her wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham in April, sporting a pair of white satin platform pumps by Versace.
According to global shopping platform Lyst, the Naked Wolfe platform boots are among the top products of 2022’s first quarter, alongside an ankle-strap pair from Valentino. Meanwhile, the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform pumps have already become one of the hottest accessories of the year, with Google Trends showing an increase in searches of 750% for the double-stacked pumps despite the hefty $1,500 price tag.
It’s more than fair that after two years of athleisure, sneakers, nap dresses, the world is ready to, just like Carrie Bradshaw says, put on the big gal shoes. Along with party dresses, micro mini skirts, feathers, and opera gloves, the platform craze is just another example of how trends are inviting us all to exude main character energy all summer long.
Ahead, 18 options to try this warm-weather season.
Ankle-strap Platforms
From fancy dinner dates to a night out dancing, ankle-strap platforms are probably one of the most secure ways to wear this trend, with the strap working overtime for you. Tip: Go with a pair that has a bedazzled strap that can double as an anklet, another big summer comeback trend.
Platform Sandals
If the over-the-top nature of platforms pumps doesn’t work for your lifestyle or the cobblestone streets you’re surrounded with, casual sandals are also everywhere this season, from furry, slipper-like flatforms to colorful slip-ons.
Platform Boots
They may seem more fitting for the Bratz dolls stage than real life but, trust us when we say, platform boots are simple, fun, and easy to walk in for all those summer nights when the vibes are high enough to need some comfy shoes to guide your path.
Platform Sneakers
Of course, some want to retain the levels of comfort we’ve all reached over the past two years, and platform sneakers — whether they’re beach-friendly espadrilles or skateboarding-ready numbers — are the best option. Still, don’t run too much in these.
Platform Mules & Clogs
Yet another way to hold on to comfort, mules and clogs have become synonymous with the stylish, casual bunch. From bright yellow clogs to simple black mules, there’s a platform to match your clomping taste.
Platform Flip-Flops
If the Y2K comeback wasn’t apparent enough, welcome back platform flip-flops, whether you’re spending a day by the pool or shopping for bikinis. The silver lining is, years later, the platform flip-flops are more stylish and less… foamy.