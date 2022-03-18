Skims’ New Swim Line Includes Cut-Out Bathing Suits & Bike Shorts

First, came the shapewear. Then, the loungewear, intimates, and pajamas. Now, Kim Kardashian’s Skims is taking a dip into ocean waters with its latest category: swim. On Friday, the brand dropped a beach-ready collection of separates and one-piece bathing suits ahead of vacation season.
“We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers,” Kardashian, who first announced the new drop on Tuesday on Instagram, said in a press release. “Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it.”
The collection features a seven-color palette, that includes brown and royal blue, and styles ranging from bike shorts and crop tops to cut-out one-piece bathing suits and triangle bikini tops.
Launched in 2019, Skims has come a long way from a shapewear-focused company to a fashion powerhouse, boasting collaborations with Fendi and the United States Olympic team in the last year alone. After the latest round of funding, the brand is now valued at $3.2 billion.
Available exclusively on Skims.com, all swimwear pieces retail between $32 to $108 and are available in sizes XXS to 4X. Shop the styles, ahead.
