Why Everyone Wants To Hang Out At The Mall — Again

Then, we’d do it all over again the next time we could convince someone’s mom to drive us. As we got older, we’d head into the nearby city to the “good” mall, window shop in “sophisticated” stores like Sephora and Aritzia that we didn’t have at home (and couldn’t afford), and pretend we were worldly adults who lived nearby instead of teens who had to be on the 5 p.m. train home to not miss our curfew.