Why Everyone Wants To Hang Out At The Mall — Again

“When we were growing up it was like, Go to Claire's , go to Abercrombie. Now, people have the opportunity to be exposed to so much more. It's incredible,” says Lisa Bühler, the founder of Lisa Says Gah, the exuberant online-only San-Francisco-based womenswear label that currently has a pop-in in Nordstrom . The partnership has been so successful, Bühler’s even entertaining her own stores in the future: “I think online will still be the bulk of revenue, but, when it comes to brand sentiment and lifetime value and creating and nurturing that relationship with the customer, having a slice of in-person is definitely important.”