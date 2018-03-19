Story from Fashion

Claire’s Jewelry Will Soon Become A Relic Of Malls Past

Channing Hargrove
Prepare yourself accordingly: Your teenage heart may just break over this latest bit of retail news. On Monday, Claire’s officially filed for bankruptcy, USA Today is reporting. The accessories chain — responsible for the majority of our rebellious piercings — is $2 billion in debt. Filing for bankruptcy, however, would give Claire’s the chance to keep operating business as usual, allowing it the flexibility to expand deals (and hopefully cash flow) with CVS and Giant.
When Bloomberg reported speculation of the company’s impending bankruptcy last week, the news rocked Twitter, where people who grew up going to their local malls to buy Claire's jewelry and trinkets sounded off, voicing their heartbreak over this potential closing and the end of an era.
We wonder how Khloe Kardashian will take the news: The reality star has admitted that she relies on huge hoops from Claire’s to channel her inner Beyoncé. In the spirit of this celeb-approved store, we think it may be worth stocking up on a few pairs of your own in case things take a turn for the worse.
