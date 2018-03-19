I have weird feelings about Claire’s filing for bankruptcy and going out of business. It was legit the second best real job I had (after running a board game store). Like sure it’s been years but it was a ton of fun to manage one.— Jade (in Goreland) ☠️? (@NowhereGirl138) March 9, 2018
Plus I got to make teenagers cry.
Fuck. Really?!?— SashaCharninMorrison (@sashacharnin) March 9, 2018
Claire’s Planning to File for Bankruptcy, Report Says
According to Bloomberg, the mall staple will pass control to its lenders.
Claire’s is filing for bankruptcy-looks like someone’s peace/love/happiness studs are about to get more valuable ??? pic.twitter.com/knTVoi6x6E— Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) March 9, 2018
My preteen self is shedding a single tear for Claire’s. Where will tweens get their ears pieced now?! https://t.co/n38ckxgBmv— Polly Mosendz (@polly) March 9, 2018
Both Toys-R-Us and Claire's are declaring bankruptcy and closing?! This is going to send my daughter into meltdown mode. pic.twitter.com/22MSB6wyOg— ✏️ Tara Lazar (@taralazar) March 9, 2018